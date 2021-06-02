Huntsman SportsFest 2021 is in person, but you still have the opportunity to participate in a way that fits you!

The Huntsman SportsFest, formerly Huntsman 140 began in 2010 with 51 riders and raised $22,000.

Now in its 12th year, the Huntsman SportsFest has raised over $4.5 MM.

We talked with Ashley Howell, Event Manager at the Huntsman Cancer Foundation, who says the goal this year is to raise $500,000!

While Huntsman SportsFest 2021 is in-person, participants have the opportunity to participate

in a way that fits them!

2020 brought about the ability to participate from anywhere in any way.

If participants choose, they may still participate virtually to help raise funds for cancer research.

100 percent of funds raised will go to fuel the mission of the Huntsman Cancer Institute.

Participants and donor have the opportunity to dedicate their funds to support the research for a specific type of cancer.

The Huntsman SportsFest is on Saturday June 12, 2021.

Events include: Fun Run (5K, 10K Trail, and Kids Fun K), Ride (25-140 mile options), and virtual.

It takes place at Fort Douglas Field, University of Utah Campus.

You can register for the event or donate at huntsmansportsfest.com.

The last day to register is Wednesday, June 9, 2021.