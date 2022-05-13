Huntsman SportsFest 2022 is in-person and they're bringing back the Finish Line Festival!

There will be activities for the kids, food and music. All families are welcome to join together, cheer each other across the finish line and raise money for Huntsman Cancer Institute.

100 percent of funds raised will go to fuel the mission of Huntsman Cancer Institute.

Participants and donors can dedicate their funds to support the research for a specific type of cancer that has affected them if they would like.

The Huntsman SportsFest is in its 13th year and has raised more than $5 million. This year's goal is to raise $500,000!

The event is Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Fort Douglas Field on the University of Utah campus.

Events include: Run/walk options for the entire family (5K, 10K Trail, and Kids Fun K), ride options including out-and-back from the University of Utah (25-140 mile options) and three new courses beginning in Salem, Utah (104-140 mile options), virtual participant option and yoga.

To register for the event or to donate visit huntsmansportsfest.com. The last day to register online is Wednesday, June 8.

Onsite registration can only be done during packet pickup on Friday, June 10, at Fort Douglas Field. There will be no day of registration.

