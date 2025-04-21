Huntsman SportsFest is a day to make a difference by running, riding, playing or volunteering

Huntsman SportsFest is more than just a chance to get out and move with your community - it is a day to make a difference!

Ride, run, play, or volunteer to raise funds to eradicate cancer on June 14, 2025.

Since its inception, this annual event has raised over $6.5 million to advance the life-saving research at Huntsman Cancer Institute.

100 percent of the funds raised go to fund cancer research at Huntsman Cancer Institute.

Whether joining as an individual or as part of a team, participants can choose to designate their fundraising for research in a specific cancer type.

There are several different races to choose from: Kids Fun K, 1K Stroll, 5K, or 10K Trail Run; SportsQuest, a family-friendly scavenger hunt; and multiple cycling routes ranging from 16 to 140 miles.

The 5K and 10K courses will now be passing through Huntsman Cancer Institute, reinforcing the event's mission and purpose.

An exclusive dinner will be held the night before SportsFest on Friday, June 13, for individuals who raise a minimum of $200.

Online registration is now open, but will close Sunday, June 8, 2025 at midnight. Onsite registration will be available at packet pickup on Friday, June 13.

To learn more about Huntsman SportsFest, donate or register for the upcoming event, visit huntsmansportsfest.com.

