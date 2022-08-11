Hurry! Register now for the inaugural Gold Cup Mountain Bike Race

The first-ever Gold Cup Mountain Bike Race is happening on Saturday, August 13 at Soldier Hollow Nordic Center.

This race is for everyone from beginners to the professionals. Josh Korn from Soldier Hollow Nordic Center says all riders will be on the same course, but they're doing three waves of start times.

The course is six or eight miles for the younger, less-experienced riders and up to 24 miles for the pros, with some lengths in between.

Soldier Hollow Nordic Center has all kinds of Nordic trails as well as single track trails for mountain biking and running.

They're also building a terrain park for younger kids, and they provide great instructors to help them learn.

Be sure to bring a helmet (or rent one there). There are also eBikes for rent, and right now you can get 20 percent off eBike rentals and mountain bike classes.

For more information please visit: utaholympiclegacy.org.