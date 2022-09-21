Watch Now
Hurry! You don't want to miss out on this Cheesy Chipotle Chicken Quesadilla!

Get cheesy with TacoTime
Hurry... you'll only be able to get this appetizing quesadilla for a few more weeks at Taco Time.
Posted at 1:19 PM, Sep 21, 2022
TacoTime is getting cheese!

Their Cheesy Chipotle Chicken Quesadilla is made with all-white chicken, chipotle cheese, shredded cheddar and pepper jack cheeses grilled in a cheese-flavored tortilla.

But you need to hurry, this cravable quesadilla is only going to be on the menu through October 25, 2022.

TacoTime is known for its Made Fresh approach like making chips in store every day and using only the highest-quality ingredients in every item on the menu.

TacoTime got its start in 1960 in Eugene, Oregon and has now grown to more than 300 locations in the United States and Canada.

You can now also enjoy TacoTime with online ordering and delivery right from the website.

For more information visit tacotime.com.

