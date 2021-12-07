Husbands and dads are hard to shop for, treat them to a haircut, beard trim or shave!

We all know how hard dads and husbands are to shop for.

But Trolley Square Barbers has you covered! Why not treat the man in your life to a haircut, beard trim or shave.

They are open seven days a week for your shopping convenience.

And, don't forget hair care products make great stocking stuffers and gift cards are available as well.

For more information please visit trolleysquarebarbers.com.

And, be sure to go to fox13now.com/contests to enter for your chance to win daily prizes from Trolley Square retailers and a grand holiday prize package too!

