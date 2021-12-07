Watch
The Place

Actions

Husbands and dads are hard to shop for, treat them to a haircut, beard trim or shave!

items.[0].videoTitle
Even the jolly old elf needs to pamper himself! Check out the services at Trolley Square Barbers for yourself or the man in your life.
Posted at 2:27 PM, Dec 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-07 16:27:13-05

We all know how hard dads and husbands are to shop for.

But Trolley Square Barbers has you covered! Why not treat the man in your life to a haircut, beard trim or shave.

They are open seven days a week for your shopping convenience.

And, don't forget hair care products make great stocking stuffers and gift cards are available as well.

For more information please visit trolleysquarebarbers.com.

And, be sure to go to fox13now.com/contests to enter for your chance to win daily prizes from Trolley Square retailers and a grand holiday prize package too!

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere