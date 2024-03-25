Watch Now
Hymn album and Easter concerts with GENTRI

Posted at 1:30 PM, Mar 25, 2024
GENTRI's, The Gentlemen Trio, has just release their newest album, Hymns II which is the highly anticipated follow up to Hymns (2018).

It is a musical celebration of Jesus Christ that promises to inspire and uplift listeners.

The timeless hymns featured in this collection include fresh takes on beloved sacred and inspirational songs including: Tell Your Heart to Beat Again, I Surrender All, I Feel My Savior's Love, You'll Never Walk Alone, and more.

You can hear some of these hymns as well as many others at their upcoming Easter Concerts:

Salt Lake City, Utah | KING OF KINGS CONCERT

Where: Eccles Theater - Salt Lake City, UT

When: Mar 26 & 27 (7:30pm)

About: These concerts will feature a 60+ piece live orchestra and the Lux Singers Choir

Logan, Utah | KING OF KINGS CONCERT

Where: Daines Concert Hall - Logan, UT (Utah State University)

When: March 30 (2 Shows - 2pm & 7:30pm)

To purchase tickets and more information go to GENTRImusic.com.

