Hymn album and Easter concerts with GENTRI

GENTRI's, The Gentlemen Trio, has just release their newest album, Hymns II which is the highly anticipated follow up to Hymns (2018).

It is a musical celebration of Jesus Christ that promises to inspire and uplift listeners.

The timeless hymns featured in this collection include fresh takes on beloved sacred and inspirational songs including: Tell Your Heart to Beat Again, I Surrender All, I Feel My Savior's Love, You'll Never Walk Alone, and more.

You can hear some of these hymns as well as many others at their upcoming Easter Concerts:

Salt Lake City, Utah | KING OF KINGS CONCERT

Where: Eccles Theater - Salt Lake City, UT

When: Mar 26 & 27 (7:30pm)

About: These concerts will feature a 60+ piece live orchestra and the Lux Singers Choir

Logan, Utah | KING OF KINGS CONCERT

Where: Daines Concert Hall - Logan, UT (Utah State University)

When: March 30 (2 Shows - 2pm & 7:30pm)

To purchase tickets and more information go to GENTRImusic.com.