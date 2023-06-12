"I love singing with all my heart," says one of the winners of Vocal Sport 2022

Vocal Sport is a competition for singers, there are categories for soloists, duos and groups of all ages and skill levels.

A Vocal Sport concert featuring 2022 winners is on Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. at The Riverwoods.

For more than a decade the singing competition has provided a platform for hundreds of singers to gain exposure, and network with people in the industry.

Winners also get valuable prizes and opportunities!

We talked to Emilija Pajic, a winner in the 2002 Vocal Sport Competition.

She says she's been singing since she was just three years old and loves it with all her heart.

You can learn more and get tickets at vocalsport.com.