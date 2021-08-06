Watch
I scream, you scream we all scream for ice cream float day at IFA Country Stores

August 6 is National Root Beer Float Day and you can celebrate at your local IFA Country Store!
Posted at 1:58 PM, Aug 06, 2021
Get to your nearest IFA Country Store -- stat!

Friday, August 6 is Free Ice Cream Float Day, meaning you can get your ice cream float between 2 and 4pm at all IFA Country Stores locations. (1 per customer, while supplies last).

IFA is giving these away to celebrate National Root Beer Float Day.

You can choose your favorite hand-crafted Boylan soda flavor including root beer, creme, orange, black cherry, Shirley Temple and more.

When you visit IFA you can enter for the chance to win a gift card, Boylan 4-packs and more.

Visit your local IFA and share a photo on Facebook or Instagram of you with your ice cream float. Include #IfASodaFloat and the IFA location in your post.

Winners will be randomly drawn for more gift cards and other prizes.

Find your closest IFA location at ifacountrystores.com.

