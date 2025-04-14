Ice Cream plays a supporting role in movies from "Forrest Gump" to "Wonder Woman"

Ice cream has been part of movie plots for decades! We wanted to learn more, so Shauna Lake visited Snelgrove Ice Cream in Lehi with Film Critic Tony Toscano.

Andrea Snelgrove says the ice cream store was originally founded in 1929, and then sold in the 1990s... that's when it left Utah.

Recently they got it back, and brought it back to Utah with locations in St. George, Centerville, Lehi and soon in Sandy.

They offer all kinds of flavors, including OGs like Burnt Almond Fudge and new flavors like Goat Cheese & Blueberry.

You can find all the flavors and locations at snelgroveicecream.com.

Tony says ice cream is Utah's favorite treat, but it may be Hollywood's too.

In 1953's "Roman Holiday: starring Gregory Peck and Audrey Hepburn, you will see her eating an ice cream in Rome. Tony explains it wasn't a part of the script, but Audrey loved Butterscotch Ice Cream, so they kept it in the movie!

In 1979's "The Muppet Movie", Fozzie orders an ice cream from Bob Hope, who did a cameo in the movie.

"Forrest Gump" credits ice cream for saving his life in the 1994 movie. After he was shot in the buttocks, he elaborates on how the sweet treat pulled him out of his funk.

In 2017's "Wonder Woman", Gal Gadot is in New York City for the first time and tastes and ice cream and congratulates the man who she thinks invented it.

Tony also mentioned "It's a Wonderful Life" where Jimmy Stewart's character works in an ice cream parlor.

You can learn more about movies from Tony at screenchatter.com.