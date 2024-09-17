Ideal energy storage solution for Utah homeowners

Fortress Power has been helping people live "off the grid" for years.

And, they can help people in cities and towns with energy, too.

Homeowners directly benefit from the resiliency with their reliable Fortress systems.

Those who enroll in Wattsmart contribute to the broader community’s energy stability by allowing Rocky Mountain Power (RMP) to dispatch power from their battery.

Wattsmart uses the energy from each battery system to help the grid match supply and demand. The grid must match supply and demand to prevent issues that cause blackouts.

The participating battery helps maintain grid stability for the entire community.

The incentive paid by RMP is for this “Energy Service”.

RMP created a “Virtual Power Plant” (VPP) with over 3,000 batteries that can respond within 30 seconds.

Fortress has 35,000 batteries installed worldwide, and most of them are used primarily for resiliency.

"We have systems out there in harsh climates (northern Vermont, Canada, here in mountain region) so we know the systems will be there when needed," said Brian London, Vice President of Energy Services.

Some systems also work with a generator for people who want to have backup for their backup.

Find more information at fortresspower.com or by visiting wattsmart.com

