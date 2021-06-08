If breakfast is your favorite meal, this week's #TakeoutTuesday has you covered. But if lunch is your gig, there's that too.

If breakfast is your favorite meal, you may want to eat breakfast food for lunch too. Chase from Salt Lake Foodie has you covered in this week's #TakeoutTuesday.

Chase says breakfast lovers have to check out Penny Ann's Cafe with locations in Salt Lake City, Draper and Taylorsville.

Hot Cake Sandwich two eggs and three strips of bacon sandwiched between three Heavenly Hot Cakes, served with butter and syrup

Stuffed French Toast White Chocolate Chip and Raspberry

Reuben thinly sliced fresh corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and thousand island dressing grilled to perfection on marbled rye

But if it's traditional lunch menu items you're craving, Chase isn't leaving you out. He recommends stopping by Blue Lemon. They have locations in Farmington, Sandy, Salt Lake City, Cottonwood Heights and Highland.

Thai Chicken Lettuce Wrap grilled chicken, carrots, green onions, cilantro, cashews, cabbage & sesame ginger & sweet chili sauces with crisp Boston bib butter lettuce to wrap

Short Rib Grilled Cheese short ribs with melted white cheddar, vine ripened tomatoes, crisp lettuce and horseradish aioli or bbq demi-glace on grilled sourdough

Street Tacos - seasoned peppers & onions, topped with creamy southwest sauce, slaw or lettuce, salsa fresca, & fresh cilantro. Served with house salsa, guacamole & chili dusted corn chips

You can follow Chase for more foodie findings on Instagram and Facebook.

