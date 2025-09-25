If "fall" isn't your personal color "season", that doesn't mean you have to sit out on the fun.

We all love the cozy vibe of autumn - the pumpkin spice, the crisp air, the leaves crunching under boots.

But here's the thing: not everyone feels amazing in traditional fall shades. Rust, mustard and olive might look dreamy on some people…and make others feel a little blah.

Dani Slaugh, with Style by Dani, joined us with tips on how to enjoy and even embrace autumn tones in your wardrobe.

Here's are her tips:

"1. Find a pattern that has the colors from your season combined with fall colors.

If pink or coral are more in harmony with your summer or spring season - find it in a pattern that also includes rust, deep olive green and black.

If pale yellow and light blue are your thing - go with a pattern that adds the darker blue and deeper gold with it.

Translation - take the colors that are in your "seasons" palette and find a pattern that combines them with traditional fall, Earth tone colors such as rust, brown, camel, black, olive green etc.

2. Add your personal coloring—your hair, eye, skin, and cheek/lip color—to an outfit that includes fall colors. In other words, take your personal coloring down into your clothes. You can expect these colors to look fabulous on you AND you can wear virtually any color if you just add your colors to any outfit.

Do you have rich brown in you hair? Accessories in this color will instantly give you the look of fall, especially if you combine them with your season's colors.

Blonde streaks in you hair? Add gold jewelry to bring your golden hair down into your outfit. Camel boots also tie your blonde locks into the look. Repeat the dress color with makeup (lipstick in this example) to appear more in harmony with your clothes.

Blue eyes? A blue matching set is great. Dusty blonde or taupe hair? How about grey? The sweater and earrings include all of these colors. Adding your colors and a bit of nubby fall texture in the sweater is not only harmonious but very much in season.

Translation - by focusing on repeating your personal colors, instead of your "seasons" palette, you create visual harmony between you and whatever colors are popular that time of the year. Allowing you to truly be present and enjoy the season you're living in."

For more information visit: stylebydani.com and follow her on Instagram @stylebydanithegirl.

