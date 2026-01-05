If finding a new job is on your New Year's to-do list, here are job search tips and resources to help

If finding a new job is on your New Year's resolution list, there are some things you can do to get noticed,

Troy Lamb, Workforce Department Specialist, joined us with some job search tips and resources available to help.

First, he says tailor your resume to the job you are applying for. Employers only spend between 10-30 seconds screening each resume, so make sure to use the job description to show your relevant experiences and skills. Research the company and position and if possible, quantify any positive results from your work on past jobs using numbers, percentages and dollar amounts. If you are using AI-generated suggestions, make sure to review them to reflect your experiences.

Next, Troy says leverage your network. He explains that networking is one of the best ways to establish professional relationships that could lead to your next job. Approximately 80 percent of all jobs are found through networking. Employers often rely on the people they know to help them find new employees, creating a hidden job market.

Your network includes: Family, friends, acquaintances, previous co-workers and supervisors, fellow alumni, social and volunteer contacts. Reach out to them for informational interviews or advice. You can also network online via virtual networking events or sites like LinkedIn. Engage with your network by sharing relevant content, commenting on posts and participating in industry discussions.

Department of Workforce Services is hosting a statewide virtual job fair on Thursday, January 8, 2026 from 10am to 1pm.

There's no cost to participate and pre-registration is available now at jobs.utah.gov.