If investing in stocks isn't for you, you can actually invest in things you love from everyday life

Outside of retirement plans, only a small percentage of Americans invest in stocks. But there are other unique things you can invest in that you may have more of a feel for.
Posted at 1:25 PM, Mar 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-01

Outside of retirement plans like 401K's, only 14 percent of Americans invest directly in stocks.

That's probably because the market can be hard to wrap your head around. And it may be why some folks are investing in things they have more of a feel for.

There are investment opportunities from all kinds of everyday collectibles like sports items, art, cars, handbags, watches, and even wine.

But you'll want to do your research, find out how long the provider of what you're buying has been in business. Also, what's their track record? And, look at reviews online.

You can have really good returns with much lower volatility, the ups and downs of the market. So it's not as stressful as watching some other assets.

