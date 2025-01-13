If the January blues are getting you down, how about a family game night?

Darin Adams is the One And Only Game King and has been playing and reviewing the latest games and has brought in his favorites to help you get through the January "blues".

For the people who love outdoors and really want to be outdoors, but can't be, Darin says try "Tossit". It's like bocce with silicone darts. You can play from across the room and try to make your darts stick closest to the target black dart.

For people who like a little fun and exciting, fast-paced action, Darin told us about Tilt N Shout. Pick a topic and then each person names something in that category and then tilts the platform which has a little ball rolling towards the end. The other person races to name something and tilt it back. The tilting platform adds a fun twist to the traditional "Name something in this category" type of game.

"Toil and Troublez" is a lesser known game and one of the newest from Grandpa Beck. It's a great one that involves a little strategy and "push your luck" skill. You can play with two people, or all the way up to six. The cards are colorful and since it's a deck of cards, it's easy to take with you. Or if you're playing it at home, it's a great way to pass the cold January winters.

And for people who might want a game that could be played with two people, up to large group, there's...Wavelength. You secretly see a target range on a dial and then give a clue for something that fits the card "cold to hot" or "slow to fast" so that the rest of the people have to pick where they think your secret range is.

You can see Darin play all of these games on Instagram.

