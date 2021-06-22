If we were all the same it would be boring. The things that make us different, make us amazing!

Jessie Shepeherd, LCMHC, says 68-96 percent of people believe they are weird. Berry, J. W. (2013). Achieving a global psychology. Canadian Psychology/Psychologie Canadienne, 54(1), 55–61.)

But, she says it's important to embrace that.

No one really feels like they fit in. However, Jessie says if you like you, others will too.

If you're not hurting yourself or anyone else with your uniqueness, just give in. If you accept this part of you, others are way more likely to as well. Self acceptance is very appealing to others.

Jessie also says remember to trust yourself. She says, "You actually get better at trusting your gut when you embrace your weird. You gain more control of your life and you decide who gets to be in it. Slowly your world starts to form into everything you would like it to be."

The better you know yourself and how you feel, the better you will be at coping.

Jessie says remember - you are meant to be unique! She says, "If we were all the same it would be boring. The things that make us seem crazy or weird are also the things that drive us, that make us passionate and that make us amazing. Don't soften the fury and power of that!"

You can find more at blueclovertherapy.com.