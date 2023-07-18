If you are a sucker for fries, this Tasty Tuesday is for you

In this week's Tasty Tuesday, Salt Lake Foodie takes us to Mr. Fries Man in West Jordan and The Angry Korean located in Cottonwood Heights and South Jordan.

Mr. Fries Man - West Jordan



FRY'BOX - It comes PACKED with BBQ Bacon Ranch Chicken, Buffalo Chicken, Lemon Garlic Shrimp, and Honey Garlic Shrimp and Steak in a Pizza Box

Hello Bubba Smack Box - You get Chicken & Bacon Fries, Jumbo Wings with Smack Sauce, a side of ranch and an a can of Mountain Dew

The Angry Korean – Cottonwood Heights and South Jordan

Korean Cheesesteak - It is PACKED with Bulgogi beef with sauteed mushrooms, caramelized onions all inside a perfectly toasted hoagie bun with melted American cheese

Chicken Katsu Rice Bowl- It is made from scratch, Panko crusted fried chicken topped with this amazing house katsu sauce and avocado/cilantro aioli

