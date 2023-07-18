Watch Now
If you are a sucker for fries, this Tasty Tuesday is for you

Tasty Tuesday
If you're a sucker for fries, this Tasty Tuesday is for you.
Posted at 1:43 PM, Jul 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-18 15:43:32-04

In this week's Tasty Tuesday, Salt Lake Foodie takes us to Mr. Fries Man in West Jordan and The Angry Korean located in Cottonwood Heights and South Jordan.

Mr. Fries Man - West Jordan

  • FRY'BOX - It comes PACKED with BBQ Bacon Ranch Chicken, Buffalo Chicken, Lemon Garlic Shrimp, and Honey Garlic Shrimp and Steak in a Pizza Box
  • Hello Bubba Smack Box - You get Chicken & Bacon Fries, Jumbo Wings with Smack Sauce, a side of ranch and an a can of Mountain Dew

The Angry Korean – Cottonwood Heights and South Jordan

  • Korean Cheesesteak - It is PACKED with Bulgogi beef with sauteed mushrooms, caramelized onions all inside a perfectly toasted hoagie bun with melted American cheese
  • Chicken Katsu Rice Bowl- It is made from scratch, Panko crusted fried chicken topped with this amazing house katsu sauce and avocado/cilantro aioli

Follow Chase's foodie findings on Instagram "slcfoodie", TikTok "slcfoodie" and on Facebook "Salt Lake Foodie".

