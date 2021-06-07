Watch
If you are reading this message, you play a role in suicide prevention

How can parents talk to their kids about mental health and suicide? We got advice from Live On Utah.
Posted at 1:15 PM, Jun 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-07 15:21:00-04

Live On is a statewide effort to prevent suicide by promoting education, providing resources, and changing our culture around suicide and mental health.

With May being Mental Health Awareness Month, we invited Jessica Strong, Community Health Manager with Primary Children's Hospital, on the show to talk about mental health and suicide.

She told us that if you think someone might be considering suicide, ask them! Asking does not make them more likely to attempt suicide and may actually save their life.

When you're talking about mental health and suicide, give the person the opportunity to tell you how they’re feeling and what they’re going through.

Visit liveonutah.org for both English and Spanish-language resources on how to get help and give help and follow them on Instagram and Facebook.

If you or a loved one are considering suicide, call the Utah Crisis Line (in association with the National Suicide Prevention lifeline) 1.800.273.TALK (8255).

Together we can get through, reach out, lift up, look ahead, and Live On.

