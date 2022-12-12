If you are still searching for that last-minute gift, here are some great ideas

Dawn McCarthy- Beauty & Lifestyle Advisor of Dawn's Corner joined us with some of her top product picks for holiday gifts and stocking stuffers

Semper Smart Games- Have fun with some games & learn too this holiday. Understanding that play is the mind's favorite way of learning, Semper Smart Games™ has a mission of creating uniquely fun and educational games that teach invaluable skills and knowledge. They create games that you can play at home, in the classroom, at the holidays, or almost anywhere you can find a small playing surface. Election night, Blobby's Pizza or Play Smart Dice are some of Dawn's favorites. https://sempersmartgames.com/

Marie Originals- Your one stop shop for Health Care Needs and they make great stocking stuffers too. Dawn's top picks featured- Sinus Relief – a nourishing blend of essential oils, including rosemary, eucalyptus, clove, and juniper to provide gentle, yet powerful relief for sinus pressure and congestion. Ear Pain Drops – a synergistic blend of anti-inflammatory herbs, including Echinacea, Pulsatilla, and Goldenseal to relieve ear pressure and eliminate excess fluids, while also calming irritation and discomfort. Muscle Rub – an invigorating all-natural rub featuring peppermint, wintergreen, and Lavender to soothe sore muscles and ease joint discomfort. Eczema/Psoriasis Soap – a gentle and soothing, yet powerfully effective all-natural soap for reducing itchy, irritated skin caused by eczema and psoriasis. https://marieoriginals.com/

Runhood Rallye 600-Runhood combines revolutionary battery technology with innovative modular design to develop cutting-edge portable power solutions. Runhood's products allow customers to swap batteries without losing power and customize their kits to suit individual needs. A perfect companion for an off-the-grid vacation, or a crucial tool during a weather emergency, Runhood offers power solutions for various needs. https://www.runhoodpower.com/

DERMA E is a clean beauty brand that has been around for over 38 years. Over the years they've introduced extraordinary products, each one rooted in their belief that skin health can be visibly improved through the right combination of exceptional ingredients. DERMA E's products are 100% Vegan, Cruelty Free, Sustainable, Dermatologist Recommended and Clinically Proven. DERMA E has recently launched in store at Walmart and there is a product for everyone so make sure to go to Walmart to check them out!- https://dermae.com/

Clickher® is a super-curated beauty and fashion app powered by a diverse team of real women from all around the USA. They search the web and social networks for the latest styles, tips, and trends every day, and share their best discoveries via quick posts. This app is algorithm-free and features fresh content by creators often overlooked by social networks. https://clickher.app/

For products featured on air, please contact Dawn@Dawnscorner.com for further information.

