If you call your SUV an Atlas, it better be big, and VW is!

Our "Car Guy" Brian Champagne borrowed an Volkswagen Atlas SE from Strong Volkswagen in Salt Lake City to take for a spin.

He says there were plenty of them on the Strong VW lot, so there doesn't appear to be a shortage of them.

The MSRP is the same as last year and it's cheaper to get into an all-wheel drive. The one Brian drove had the V6, but you can get a two-liter as well.

He says the cargo space is fine for any grocery run and if you drop the seats you get 150 cubic feet of space.

It holds seven people, but if you want to go on vacation, you'll need to use the standard roof rack.

Brian says a lot of companies offer third-row seats, but making a comfortable one is another story.

This one is comfortable in the very back, and has space to stretch your legs.

