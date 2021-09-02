Watch
If you can't bite into a juicy apple or eat corn on the cob because of dentures, here's a better option

Stubbs Dental can help you get a new smile in about a day.
Posted at 1:56 PM, Sep 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-02 15:56:56-04

If you are wearing dentures, or heading towards needing to wear dentures, it's important to know that you have options!

We talked with Dr. Riley Robinson of Stubbs Dental in Bountiful who says you don't have to live with messy adhesives or the fear of your teeth falling out.

Dr. Robinson says the All-on-4 method works for most people and only requires four implants to secure your denture. And they can be done the same day as your teeth are pulled.

After the procedure, Dr. Robinson says he's seen his patients eat raw apples and corn on the cob!

Right now Stubbs Dental is offering a complimentary, no obligation consultation and 20 percent off the All on 4 at any of their locations: Bountiful Layton, Murray, and Lehi.

To find one near you and for more information please visit stubbsdental.com.

