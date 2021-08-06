If you don't like sleeping on the ground, you may believe camping's not for you, but not so fast

There's still time to take that last hurrah trip of the summer.

And what better way than to get out in nature with your family.

But if you think camping is not for you because you don't want to sleep on the ground, think again.

Maddi Bourgerie joined us to tell us how to take that vacation up a notch with an RV rental from RVshare.

Maddi says an RV rental allows you to have a super unique experience. It's not camping -- it's glamping!

A lot of RVs come with high-end amenities, multiple beds, a TV, and sound systems.

Maddi says there are four first-timer tips to keep in mind:

Tip 1: Get the RV delivered!

Tip 2: The owner is your best resource

Tip 3: Don't over do it - plan a simple trip for the first time

Tip 4: Invite friends along!

