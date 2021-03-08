If you don't like sushi because some of it has raw fish, this is an alternative for you - baked sushi

If you don't like eating sushi because it can contain raw fish, Chef Jeff from Smith's has a recipe for you -- Baked Sushi!

Ingredients

For the rice:

4 c. cooked short grain rice

*1 1/2 c. Calrose rice + 2 c. water*

3 Tbsp. rice vinegar

1 Tbsp. sugar

1 tsp. salt

For the Krab filling:

1 lb. imitation crab meat, crumbled

2 Tbsp. sriracha

3 green onions

1 c. mayo

For the seasoning:

1/2 c. toasted sesame seeds

1/2 c. roasted seaweed paper, crumbled

1 tsp. salt

1 tsp. sugar

You'll also want seaweed snack for serving and thin-sliced avocado, cucumber, sliced manger and more mayo and sriracha for garnish.

Directions

1. Preheat your oven to 375. Spray a 9x13 baking dish with non-stick cooking spray.

2. Add your cooked rice to a mixing bowl. Put the rice vinegar in a small bowl and put in the microwave for 45 seconds to make it hot, add the sugar and salt into the vinegar and stir until the sugar and salt dissolve. Add the vinegar mixture to the rice and toss to combine.

3. Press the rice gently down into the baking dish so its in an even layer.

4. Make the krab mixture by adding the imitation crab, sriracha, green onions, and mayo to a mixing bowl. Stir to combine.

5. Make the seasoning mixture by adding its ingredients in a small bowl. Stir to combine.

6. Sprinkle half of the seasoning mixture on top of the rice. Spread the krab mixture on top of that in an even layer. Sprinkle the rest of the seasoning mix on top of that and then place it into the oven to bake for about 18 minutes.

7. Remove from the oven and garnish with more mayo and sriracha and maybe some thin sliced avocado, cucumber and mango.

8. Scoop out and serve on the roasted seaweed paper. Enjoy!

For more yummy recipes from Chef Jeff, please visit smithsfoodanddrug.com.