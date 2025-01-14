If you don't want to face the cold, here's what's new in home entertainment

Streaming on Roku is the kitchen game show "Clash of the Cookbooks." Chefs compete by cooking recipes from iconic cookbooks, testing their skills to bring culinary history to life. The series is hosted by Phoebe Robinson. Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "The series is fun to watch as serious chefs compete to make delicious food using nostalgic cookbooks." He gives it a B and it's not rated.

Streaming on most video on demand platforms is the romantic supernatural comedy "Witchy Ways".

A woman finds the magic in life when she meets the witches next door. Tony says, "Witchy Ways is a romantic supernatural romcom about the magical power of attraction and love." He gives it a B and it's not rated.

Also streaming on VOD is the dark comedy / thriller "Love Bomb". A mysterious dating app designed for one night stands brings three strangers together with deadly consequences. Tony says, "Love Bomb is senseless film with a confusing plot and unlikable characters. The film feels incomplete and hacked together." He gives it a D and it's not rated.

You can see Tony's full interviews on screenchatter.com.

