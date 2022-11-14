If you enjoy a glass of wine at Thanksgiving, here are 4 brands to try

If you enjoy a glass of wine with your Thanksgiving meal, here are 4 recommendations from The Wine Academy of Utah.

Jim Santangelo says all four wines will give you the tastes of the season.

1. Carols Shelton Coquille Blanc, Paso Robles, California $20.99

2. Forlorn Hope Queen of the Sierra Amber, Calavaras County, California $17.99

3. Beaujolais Nouveau, France $15.99

4. La Posta Tinto Red Blend, Uco Valley, Argentina $13.99

You can learn more at wineacademyofutah.com and by following them on Instagram and Facebook.