If you get cute, fuzzy backyard chicks today, you'll have fresh eggs in a few months

It's all about baby chicks at IFA Country Stores!

They're cute, fuzzy and full of personality... and if you get chicks now you'll have fresh backyard eggs in a few months.

We talked with Whittney Young, the Poultry Department Manager at Riverton IFA Country Store, for some tips for caring for chicks.

She recommends bringing home a minimum of three chicks and she says you need to care for them from the moment you bring them home, just like any other pet.

That means keeping them warm, having water and of course food.

IFA has a three step guide to feeding chickens. You can learn more about feed, nutrition and happy, healthy chickens at your local IFA.

To find a location near you please visit: IFACountryStores.com.