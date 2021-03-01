If you have a rental property, a basement or even an extra room, you could be making extra money as an Airbnb

It's no surprise the travel industry has drastically changed in the last year.

We checked in with Tiffany Barnes, a realtor and Airbnb specialist in Utah.

She says it was almost a year ago when she lost 90 percent of her reservations, and at that time she was booked out a year in advance.

So, Tiffany said she had to pivot her business by asking herself "Who is still traveling?". The answer was nurses! Nurses wanted a home away from home while they were working in different cities to help with the pandemic.

So, Tiffany marketed to nurses bnbs. She filled her homes with longer-term stays instead of the typical weekend getaways or weeklong vacationers.

As a realtor, she says the market has been so strong that people are selling their homes, without having a place to go. So, she also marketed to them... to have a bnb to stay in while their properties closed.

If you have a house, a basement or even a room that's just collecting junk, Tiffany can help you turn them into a passive rental.

She'll take care of everything for you, from a to z. She'll act as a realtor to help you find a property, she'll help you set up as an Airbnb, doing everything from shopping to decorating. Tiffany will even manage as a co-host, making it completely hands-off for you.

