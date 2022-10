Sugar Artists Show of Utah provides the opportunity for sugar artists to expand and perfect their skills through competition, instruction, and networking with artists from around the world.

Competitors create sugar pieces matched to the annual theme. This year's theme is "Around the World".

The show is judged and shared with the public at an open house that will be held on Saturday, October 22 8am to 6pm for just $7 per guest.

Purchase your ticket at sugarartistsofutah.com.