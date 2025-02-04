If you haven't been to "HallPass" or "Melty", here's why SLC Foodie says "go now!"

Chase, Salt Lake Foodie, says if you haven't been to HallPass or Melty, you should go! And, he's even given menu suggestions!
HallPass – Salt Lake City
Colossal Lobster - Lobster Roll A fresh toasted bun filled with fresh hot buttery lobster. Served with a lemon wedge, topped with scallions.
Hog & Tradition - Hog Fries Fries, Pulled Pork Bacon, Cheese Sauce, Shredded Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Chipotle Mayo, Pepper Jam, Ruby Sauce
SkinnyFATS - Caes' the Day - Grilled chicken, caesar, mixed greens, pickled red onion, smashed avocado, spinach wrap
Melty - Pleasant Grove
BBQ BRISKET MELT
Smoky burnt ends brisket, pepper jack, cheddar, carmelized onions, and Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce.
JALAPEÑO POPPER
Aged cheddar, pepper jack, whipped cream cheese, and fresh jalapeños.
CHICKEN PARMESAN
Crispy chicken breast filet, provolone, whole milk mozzarella, and marinara on French bread with Parmesan crust.
