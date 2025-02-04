If you haven't been to "HallPass" or "Melty", here's why SLC Foodie says "go now!"

Chase, Salt Lake Foodie, says if you haven't been to HallPass or Melty, you should go! And, he's even given menu suggestions!

HallPass – Salt Lake City

Colossal Lobster - Lobster Roll A fresh toasted bun filled with fresh hot buttery lobster. Served with a lemon wedge, topped with scallions.

Hog & Tradition - Hog Fries Fries, Pulled Pork Bacon, Cheese Sauce, Shredded Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Chipotle Mayo, Pepper Jam, Ruby Sauce

SkinnyFATS - Caes' the Day - Grilled chicken, caesar, mixed greens, pickled red onion, smashed avocado, spinach wrap

Melty - Pleasant Grove

BBQ BRISKET MELT

Smoky burnt ends brisket, pepper jack, cheddar, carmelized onions, and Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce.

JALAPEÑO POPPER

Aged cheddar, pepper jack, whipped cream cheese, and fresh jalapeños.

CHICKEN PARMESAN

Crispy chicken breast filet, provolone, whole milk mozzarella, and marinara on French bread with Parmesan crust.

Follow Chase's foodie findings on Instagram, TikTok, and on Facebook.