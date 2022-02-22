If you haven't treated yourself to The Hoss, you're missing out

Sweet Lake Biscuits & Limeade is now open in American Fork, in addition to their Salt Lake City and Draper locations. (A lot of places aren't open in American Fork on Sunday, but they are).

Sweet Lake uses as much fresh, local and organic ingredients as possible.

They make amazing breakfasts, but they also have lunch items as well. Their signature item is The Hoss: Buttermilk biscuit, sausage gravy, fried chicken breast, cheddar cheese slice, bacon, over-easy egg.

You can find more information at sweetlakefresh.com.