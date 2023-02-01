If you know construction and can give some time - this is for you!

HomeAid works with the homebuilding and construction industry to build and renovate the facilities of local providers of homeless services.

Don Adamson, Executive Director of HomeAid Utah, says this allows those providers to dedicate their time, focus and resources directly to our friends in need.

Adamson says 2023 is shaping up to be a wonderful year with many opportunities ahead but, there is also an increase in people experiencing homelessness.

Because of this, more space is needed to help them.

If you understand construction and are willing to give some of your time, there are projects in need of some elbow grease.

Adamson told us about the following projects they're working on:

Family Promise Salt Lake, 814 W. 800 S. They're remodeling three small apartment units that serve as transitional housing while families get back on their feet. Many of the major materials have been sourced, but help is needed to get this project over the finish line. There are families currently in temporary space awaiting the completion deadline of March 1, 2023. Life Start Village, Midvale. They're doing a light remodel of one small apartment unit for a single parent family. The completion deadline for this is March 1, 2023. Seager Memorial Clinic at 539 24th Street in Ogden. This is a light commercial tenant improvement of 7,000 square feet to create a new home for this free medical clinic. This clinic has been operating in the basement of the Ogden Rescue Mission since 1988 and is completely staffed by volunteer health care providers. This clinic is vital to managing health issues before they become life-threatening or life-ending. The architectural drawings are complete, and they are ready to submit for a building permit. Completion deadline is December, 2023 The Other Side Village, 1850 W. Indiana Ave, Salt Lake City

You have likely heard of this project in the news. HOmeAid is partnering with The Other Side Village to build 60 tiny homes in their first phase. The homes are 375 square feet and will provide a community for those experiencing chronic homelessness. The peer accountability model of The Other Side Academy has been very successful in helping individuals change their lives and become contributors to our community. Imagine taking on a small home, start to finish that would provide this kind of stability and change for someone. Completion deadline for this is December, 2023. The Inn Between, 1216 E 1300 S, Salt Lake City

The INN Between provides end-of-life care for the unsheltered so they may pass in comfort and dignity. Because of the age of their building, many of the client bathrooms are worn out. With your help, HomeAid can remodel these bathrooms to provide watertight and accessible showers, updated plumbing fixtures and improved accessibility and functionality. This project is easily broken down to projects. The INN is also in need of some major improvements to their sewer main line and laterals. Diaper House Competition, America First Field, 9256 S. State Street Sandy. For the last 4 years, HomeAid Utah has hosted a Diaper Drive to support the Utah Diaper Bank. Each year they have proudly been named their largest annual donor, with each year's donations surpassing the previous year. In 2023, they have decided to do something totally new and unique. Rather than having one business or group construct a diaper house, they will be having a Diaper House Competition - all in honor of babies in need! Tiny Home for 2023 Parade of Homes. For the 2023 Parade of Homes, HomeAid will be constructing a Tiny Home to help promote The Other Side Village. Completion deadline is July 21, 2023. The Road Home's Family Resource Center, 529 W. 9th Avenue, Midvale. The Road Home's Midvale Family resource center serves up to 300 people nightly, with onsite case management and on and off-site community partners. Their outdoor children's play area was destroyed by FEMA tents placed outside the shelter during the pandemic to maintain COVID protocols. This area is the ONLY outdoor play area for kids staying at the shelter. Ribbon Cutting is February 2, 2023. The Family Support Center's Counseling and Education Building, 1760 W. 4805 S., Salt lake City. The mission of the Family Support Center's Education and Clinic Services arm is to provide professional therapy and education classes for individuals and families designed to provide the tools necessary to help rebuild lives and move toward positive outcomes. The floors in this building were in rough shape. HomeAid worked with a number of partners to complete this project. The last final touches will be done shortly. Ribbon Cutting will take place in a few weeks.

If you'd like to help on any of these projects, please visit homeaidutah.org.