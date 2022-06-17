If you like short walks and long naps, this bundle of love could be your new BFF

If you like short walks and long naps, this tiny bundle of love could be your new BFF.

Josie is only six pounds, she's toothless and deaf, but she will wow you with her napping and cuddling skills.

But, she will also impress you with her Ninja skills. Quick and quiet as a shadow, you'll have to look twice to be sure she's following behind you. Rest assured, she'll be there.

Josie loves nothing more than just being with her human who will share warmth, scratches, snacks and naps.

She's 10 years old, so she needs a little help being lifted up and down, but she's able to climb stairs still.

She does best with other small female dogs, but she does like to be the one in charge!

Josie just got bloodwork and a dental done, she's spayed and vaccinated and chipped.

If you'd like more information, please visit: hearts4paws.org.