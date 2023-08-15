If you love brunch you'll love this week's Tasty Tuesday

Each week Chase from Salt Lake Foodie has new recommendations for places to try for new foodie findings.

He only reviews places he loves, so you know they'll be good.

The first place should be on your list if you love to brunch!

Las Botellas in Riverton:

Tres Leches French Toast

Churro French Toast Sticks

Chorizo Breakfast Burrito

Chilaquile S Rojos

The next places takes "bar food" up a notch!

Matchstick Bar and Grill in West Valley City:

Kebabs - From Chicken, Lamb, Beef kebabs to more exotics like Pork Intestine and Bambo Shoots

Cat Claw Rice Cakes – Brown Sugar

Tin Foil Spicy Calms

Grilled Fish

Spicy ToFu

You can follow Chase's foodie findings on on Instagram "slcfoodie", TikTok "slcfoodie" and on Facebook "Salt Lake Foodie".