If you love brunch you'll love this week's Tasty Tuesday

Tasty Tuesday
If you love brunch you'll love these foodie findings.
Posted at 1:58 PM, Aug 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-15 15:58:28-04

Each week Chase from Salt Lake Foodie has new recommendations for places to try for new foodie findings.

He only reviews places he loves, so you know they'll be good.

The first place should be on your list if you love to brunch!

Las Botellas in Riverton:
Tres Leches French Toast
Churro French Toast Sticks
Chorizo Breakfast Burrito
Chilaquile S Rojos

The next places takes "bar food" up a notch!

Matchstick Bar and Grill in West Valley City:
Kebabs - From Chicken, Lamb, Beef kebabs to more exotics like Pork Intestine and Bambo Shoots
Cat Claw Rice Cakes – Brown Sugar
Tin Foil Spicy Calms
Grilled Fish
Spicy ToFu

You can follow Chase's foodie findings on on Instagram "slcfoodie", TikTok "slcfoodie" and on Facebook "Salt Lake Foodie".

