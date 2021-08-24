If you love French onion soup, you'll love these burgers

If you love French Onion Soup, you'll love this recipe for French Onion Hamburgers.

Nick Landry, Culinary Development Chef with Summit Hill Foods, joined us with the recipe.

Summit Hill's Better than Bouillon is manufactured right here in Salt Lake City!

French Onion Hamburgers

1 ½ lbs. 80/20 Ground Beef

½ tsp Better Than Bouillon Beef Base

½ tsp Better Than Bouillon Sauté Onion Base

¼ cup Red Wine

1 tbsp Granulated Garlic

1 tsp Granulated Onion

1 tbsp Smoked Paprika

½ tsp Cracked Black Pepper

1 tbsp Dried Parsley Flakes

½ tsp Low Sodium Worcestershire Sauce

4 ea. Brioche Hamburger Buns

4 ea. Thick Gruyere Cheese Slices. (Swiss cheese may be substituted.)

4 pc Butter Lettuce Leaves

4 ea. Tomato Slices

Sherry & Thyme Caramelized Onions

1 Medium Yellow Onion, halved and sliced

1 Medium Red Onion, halved and sliced

2 tbsp Unsalted Butter

1 tbsp Fresh Thyme leaves (doesn't have to be chopped)

½ tsp Cracked Black Pepper

¼ cup Sherry

1 tsp Better Than Bouillon Mushroom Base

To Make The Hamburger

- In medium size mixing bowl, combine both bases, red wine, garlic, onion, smoked paprika, black pepper, and Worcestershire sauce. Whisk all ingredients together until base has dissolved and a pourable paste is formed.

- Add ground beef and parsley flakes to the flavor paste and mix until well incorporated.

- Portion meat mixture into 4 – 6 oz hamburger patties.

To Make The Caramelized Onions

- Heat a medium size skillet on medium heat. Add butter and melt.

- Add onions, thyme, black pepper, and mushroom base to the pan. Cook, stirring often, until onions are tender and caramelized.

- Remove skillet from heat and add sherry. Gently place pan back on heat and flambe onions until sherry has burned off. Set pan aside.

Assemble

- Grill burgers until desired temperature.

- Top burgers first with sauteed onions and a slice of cheese.

- Remove burgers when cheese is melted. A lid over the burger or placed under your oven's broiler will help melt the cheese.

- Lightly toast Brioche buns.

- Assemble burgers.

You can learn more at SHFoods.com