If you love kisses, Kane is the companion for you

If you love kisses, Kane could be your lifelong companion!

He's our Pet of the Week.

He's a young Bernedoodle who not only is very affectionate, but is also athletic, playful, curious, smart and loyal.

He loves to make new friends, whether human or canine.

Kane's always up for a game of fetch or a nice walk and he loves learning new tricks!

He's good with other dogs and children and is house trained, neutered, chipped and up-to-date on vaccinations.

If you'd like to meet Kane, fill out an application at hearts4paws.org.

Hearts4Paws will be holding an adoption event at Petsmart in Canyon Rim, 3191 East 3300 South in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 20, 2024 from 1-4pm.

