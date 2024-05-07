If you love Mexican food -- here are some new foodie findings you have to try

If you can't resist Mexican food, these foodie findings are for you!

Chase from SLC Foodie reviews his favorite menu items at La Cevicheria and Senor Pollo Mexican Grill.

La Cevicheria – Salt Lake City

TROPICAL SHRIMP CEVICHE

Shrimp marinated with lime and mango juice, mango, pineapple & strawberry chunks, onion, cucumber, cilantro, tomato and homemade serrano-chiltepin sauce. Served with chips.

CHICHARRON DE PESCADO

Fried Caribbean red snapper served with pico de gallo, avocado, chipotle, Serrano sauce and rice.

QUESABIRRIAS

Three fresh made tacos cooked with crispy melted cheese and filled with their house

made brisket birria served with a side of delicious consommé for dipping.

Senor Pollo Mexican Grill – Sugar House

Whole Grilled Chicken – Mac, Beans, Rice

Carne Asada Fries

Tacos

