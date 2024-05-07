If you love Mexican food -- here are some new foodie findings you have to try

If you can't resist Mexican food, these foodie findings are for you!
Chase from SLC Foodie reviews his favorite menu items at La Cevicheria and Senor Pollo Mexican Grill.
La Cevicheria – Salt Lake City
TROPICAL SHRIMP CEVICHE
Shrimp marinated with lime and mango juice, mango, pineapple & strawberry chunks, onion, cucumber, cilantro, tomato and homemade serrano-chiltepin sauce. Served with chips.
CHICHARRON DE PESCADO
Fried Caribbean red snapper served with pico de gallo, avocado, chipotle, Serrano sauce and rice.
QUESABIRRIAS
Three fresh made tacos cooked with crispy melted cheese and filled with their house
made brisket birria served with a side of delicious consommé for dipping.
Senor Pollo Mexican Grill – Sugar House
Whole Grilled Chicken – Mac, Beans, Rice
Carne Asada Fries
Tacos
Follow Chase's foodie findings on Instagram, TikTok, and on Facebook.