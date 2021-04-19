If you love ordering egg rolls as an appetizer, you'll love this recipe you can make at home

Chef Jeff Jackson from Smith's joined us with a recipe for people who love ordering egg rolls as an appetizer.

Egg Roll in a Bowl

Ingredients

1 tbsp. cooking oil

1 small onion, diced

1 tbsp. garlic, minced

1 tsp. ginger, minced

1 lb. ground beef, pork, or chicken

Salt and pepper to taste

1 bag coleslaw mix

2 c. cooked rice

¼ c. peanut sauce

2 tbsp. hoisin sauce

¼ chicken broth

1 tbsp. soy sauce

Garnish with chopped green onion, cilantro, and lime wedges

Directions

1. Heat the oil in a large skillet over med-high heat. Add the onions and cook 3-4 minutes or until softened. Add the garlic and ginger and cook another 30 seconds.

2. Add the ground meat, crumble it as it cooks. Cook it until its browned and drain any excess fat. Season with salt and pepper and add the coleslaw mix. Cook for 4-5 minutes or until the cabbage is softened.

3. Stir in the rice, peanut sauce, hoisin sauce, broth, and soy sauce. Bring to a boil and then reduce to a simmer. Simmer for 5-7 minutes. Taste and adjust the seasoning as necessary.

4. Serve in a bowl garnished with green onion, cilantro, and a lime wedge. Enjoy!

