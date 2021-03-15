Menu

Watch
The Place

Actions

If you love ordering sliders at restaurants, you can easily make them at home

items.[0].videoTitle
If you love ordering sliders at your favorite eatery, why not make them at home easily with this recipe from Smith's Chef Jeff?
Posted at 1:33 PM, Mar 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-15 15:33:31-04

Smith's Chef Jeff joined us with a recipe for Ultimate Turkey Sliders.

Ingredients

  • 12 pack Hawaiian rolls
  • ½ lb. sliced deli turkey
  • 4 slices Swiss cheese
  • 4 slices provolone cheese
  • 8 slices cooked bacon
  • ½ c. melted butter
  • 1 tbsp. spicy mustard
  • 1 tsp. poppy seeds
  • 1 tbsp. Worcestershire sauce
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Directions
1. Preheat your oven to 350. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
2. Remove the rolls from the package being careful to keep them attached and place them on the sheet pan. Using a large serrated knife, carefully cut the rolls in half, again being careful to keep them attached to each other.
3. Add a layer of the ½ of the turkey, followed by the bacon and then the Swiss. Add another layer of the rest of the turkey followed by the provolone. Add the tops of the rolls on the sandwich.
4. Melt the butter, and then stir the mustard, Worcestershire sauce, salt, pepper, and poppy seeds into the butter. Using a pastry brush, apply the butter mixture to the top of the rolls. Let them sit 5-10 minutes to allow the rolls to soak up the butter.
5. Cover with foil and bake for 25 minutes. Remove the foil and bake another 5 minutes to brown the tops. Cut into individual sliders and enjoy!

For more recipes, please visit smithsfoodanddrug.com.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere