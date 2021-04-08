If you love reading a good murder mystery, this book is for you

A lot of us have been doing more reading during the pandemic, and if you love a good murder mystery we talked with the author of a locally-published book.

Curtis Taylor has been writing books for years, he's even a New York Times Bestselling Author, but The Counselor is his first book in this genre.

He says The Counselor is a "whodunnit" murder mystery that incorporates some things in his own life. There's already a sequel too, called "A Grand Conspiracy" which adds more adventure to the murder mystery storyline.

The books were published by Aspen Books, which started back in 1990.

Taylor also told us about a game called "Missionary Impossible" that is a fun way to learn about missionary work.

You can find everything on Amazon or at aspenbookspublishing.com.