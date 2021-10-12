If you love seafood, this #TakeoutTuesday is for you!

If you're a "seafood foodie", Salt Lake Foodie has you covered.
In this week's #TakeoutTuesday, Chase gives recommendations for two great seafood spots.
Cajun Boil – Salt Lake City
Fried Oysters
Calamari Rings
Seafood Boil – Snow Crab, Lobster Tail, Shrimp, Clams, Mussels, Calamari, Corn, Sausage, Potatoes
J&C House – Riverton
Sashimi Boat – Exotic fish from Japan to New Zealand; Blue Fin, Salmon, Sea urchin,
Lobster Roll – Real Lobster
Cowboy Roll – Filet Mignon
Sparking Sake
Be sure to follow Chase on Instagram: "slcfoodie" and Facebook: "Salt Lake Fodie" for more foodie findings.