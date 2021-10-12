If you love seafood, this #TakeoutTuesday is for you!

If you're a "seafood foodie", Salt Lake Foodie has you covered.

In this week's #TakeoutTuesday, Chase gives recommendations for two great seafood spots.

Cajun Boil – Salt Lake City

Fried Oysters

Calamari Rings

Seafood Boil – Snow Crab, Lobster Tail, Shrimp, Clams, Mussels, Calamari, Corn, Sausage, Potatoes

J&C House – Riverton

Sashimi Boat – Exotic fish from Japan to New Zealand; Blue Fin, Salmon, Sea urchin,

Lobster Roll – Real Lobster

Cowboy Roll – Filet Mignon

Sparking Sake

