If you love sushi, you'll love this week's foodie findings

If you're a sushi lover, then you'll love this week's foodie findings from Salt Lake Foodie.

He takes us to "Arigato Sushi" and 'Sakura Sushi".

Chase, SLC Foodie says here are his faves at "Arigato Sushi" in West Jordan:

Antojito

Five bites of delicious sweet plantain stuffed with wakame, creb, salmon and avocado with ell sauce

Dragon Balls

Three crispy sweet plantain balls filled with crab salad and cream cheese, served with spicy mayo an eel sauce.

Sushi Burger or Sushi Dog

Great Mocktails

And if you're craving sushi in Lehi, try these menu option at "Sakura Sushi", where most rolls are under $10:

Vegas Roll

Avocado, cream cheese, crab salad & salmon, spicy mayo & eel sauce

Treasure Roll

Tuna, yellowtail, salmon, butterfish or red snapper, tobiko, avocado & cucumber rolled on soy paper w/eel sauce, spicy mayo, wasabi mayo & tempura crunch on top

Sashmi Combo

Beef Yakisoba

Follow Chase's foodie findings on Instagram, TikTok, and on Facebook.

