If you love the classic sandwich, you'll love Smith's Chef Jeff's recipe for "Big Mack Sliders"

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson recipe for Big Mack Sliders:

For the Sliders:



12 slider buns

4 Tbsp. butter, melted

Sesame seeds

8 slices American cheese

2 lbs. ground beef

1 tsp. kosher salt + 1/2 tsp. pepper

1 tsp. garlic powder

1 tsp. onion powder

1 tsp. dried oregano

12 slices American cheese, halved

Shredded lettuce

Dill pickle chips



For the Sauce:



1/2 c. mayo

3 Tbsp. French dressing

2 Tbsp. sweet pickle relish

2 Tbsp. minced onion

1 tsp. white vinegar

1/2 tsp. sugar

1/4 tsp. garlic powder

1/4 tsp. onion powder

1/4 tsp. smoked paprika

Directions

1. Make the sauce by adding its ingredients to a bowl. Whisk to combine and set aside for later.

2. Preheat your oven to 400. Halve the buns and place them cut side up on a sheet pan. Lightly brush with butter then place in the oven a few minutes to toast. Remove them from the oven and flip them over. Brush the top halves with butter then sprinkle them with sesame seeds. Set the tops aside leaving the bottoms on the sheet pan.

3. Add the ground beef to a skillet over medium high heat. Crumble the meat as it browns. Drain off any excess fat. Stir in the salt, pepper, garlic powder, and oregano. Once combined, stir in the 8 pieces of American cheese until melted in. Turn off the heat.

4. Spread a bit of the sauce on the bottom half buns. Place 1 half slice of the remaining cheese on the bottom buns followed by an equal portion of the meat mixture. Top each with the second halves of the cheese and then place the pan in the oven a few minutes to melt the cheese.

5. Take out the sliders and then top them with some shredded lettuce, a couple pickle chips and then a dollop of the sauce. Place the top buns on and then serve. Enjoy!

For more recipes, please visit smithsfoodanddrug.com.