If you love to go vintage shopping - here's a place to find treasures!

Renewed Vintage Market in American Fork is a vintage and vendor market filled with vintage, new and handmade items.

They recently expanded to double their size! Amy Rowbury is the owner, and half of the space is hers with all kinds of treasures like gifts, furniture and furniture refinishing products.

Amy also teaches classes on how to refinish your finds.

The other half of the store, which was added in October, is filled with about 60 vendor booths.

There is a huge variety of items for all ages including baby clothes and bows, bath and body products, loose leaf teas and yummy treats, tons of decor as well as collectibles and antiques.

Renewed Vintage Market is at 53 East Main Street, Suite A in American Fork. You can find out more at renewmyfurniture.com and @renewredo.