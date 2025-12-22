If you need a break from the chaos of the holidays, Bout Time Pub & Grub has you covered

If you need a break from the chaos and all the cooking that the holidays bring, Bout Time Pub & Grub has you covered!

Ashley Hawk visited the Sandy location and talked with Dan Eckersley, Director, Operations.

He said all of their food is made from scratch, including the ranch dressing, fry sauce and sauces too.

Some of the favorite menu items include their pizzas and their wings. The Cobb salad is also a go-to item for many guests.

They also have an Italian chopped salad and a fajita salad which has all the fixings in a fried tortilla shell.

Bout Time Pub & Grub has locations in Sandy, Draper, Bluffdale, West Valley, West Jordan, Lehi, Vineyard, Ogden and Tooele.

At the Sandy location you can look forward to Bingo with cash prizes on Wednesdays.

On the weekends, in addition to lunch and dinner, Bout time also serves brunch and has build-your-own Bloody Mary and mimosa bars.

They are open 10am-1am every day, except most locations will be closed on Christmas.

You can learn more at Bouttimepub.com.