If you want to order the spiciest chicken at Dave's Hot Chicken, you have to sign a waiver

Dave's Hot Chicken started in a parking lot in East Hollywood, California in 2017 by four best friends.

The chain has exploded with growth to more than 200 locations, including four in Utah with several more to follow.

The American casual restaurant specializes in Nashville-style hot chicken with side options such as kale slaw, macaroni and cheese, french fries, and milkshakes.

They are known for offering seven spice levels ranging from "No Spice" to "Reaper", which requires a signed waiver to order.

You can find them in Orem on University Parkway, in Midvale on Ft. Union Boulevard and in Sugar House on 2100 South.

You can find more information at Daveshotchicken.com.