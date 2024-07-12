If you want to stay cool and watch movies this weekend, here are some options

Streaming on Hulu is the docuseries "Perfect Wife: The Mysterious Disappearance of Sherri Papini." Keith and Sherri Papini's seemingly idyllic life is shattered when Sherri vanishes from their rural California neighborhood, triggering a frenzied search that becomes news around the world. But once Sherri is found, a new nightmare begins. Tony says, "Although this 3-episode documentary is fascinating and well-researched, it leaves the viewer with more questions than answers." He gives it a B and it's rated TV-MA.

Streaming on Netflix is "That 90's Show," a revisit to the characters from "That 70's Show." Now it's 1995 and Kitty and Red have a whole new gang of kids under their watchful eye. Tony says, "That 90's Show is a reminder that good writing and well developed characters never go out of style." He gives it a B and it's rated TV-14.

In selected theaters is the action / thriller "Kill." In this action packed bloody import from India, a pair of commandos face an army of invading bandits on a train trip to New Dehli. Tony says, "Kill is a high body count, non-stop gory action film with plenty of adrenaline-laced stunts." He gives it a B and it's rated R.

Also in selected theaters is the space romcom "Fly Me to the Moon." It stars Channing Tatum and Scarlett Johansson. Brought in to fix NASA's public image, sparks fly in all directions as a marketing expert wreaks havoc on a launch director's already difficult task. Tony says,

"Fly Me to the Moon is a good-hearted, fun and charming rom com poking fun at conspiracy theories and tipping its hat to those romantic comedies of the 50's and 60's." He gives it a B and it's rated PG-13.

