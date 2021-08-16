Watch
If you'd love to make a difference in the lives of others, this career move is for you

If you're looking for a job where you can really make a difference, RISE may be the right fit for you.
Posted at 1:58 PM, Aug 16, 2021
RISE creates stability and opportunity for children and adults through programs, services and support.

We talked with Professional Parent Recruiter with RISE Services, Inc, Schon Nielsen, who says they're looking for people to join their team.

Anyone who is over the age of 18 can apply, and no experience is necessary.

RISE offers more than a job, they offer a place to truly make the difference in the lives of others. You could help teach their members everything from household chores to holding a job of their own.

For more information please visit riseservicesinc.org.

