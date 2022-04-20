If you're a country music fan -- you'll want to hear The Nashville Tribute Band in concert

The Nashville Tribute Band was formed in 2005 by award-winning songwriter Jason Deere and recording artist Dan Truman from the group Diamond Rio. Alongside them are Tim Gates, Brad Hull, and the Truman Brothers, Ben and Chad.

The band has released nine albums and performed more than 1,500 shows across the U.S. and abroad.

And, they're coming to Utah! On Saturday, May 7 The Nashville Tribute Band will be at Bonneville High School in Ogden at 7:30 p.m.

"A night with the Nashville Tribute Band will be a night you will never forget!" said Dan Truman. "If you are already a fan of ours, you do not want to miss this show. If you're a country music fan or Christian music fan, come check us out, because I promise you won't regret it."

For more information or to purchase tickets visit: Nashville Tribute Band.