If you're a fan of comic conventions, you'll love this store

Hustlers Vintage & Pop Culture
Posted at 1:29 PM, Aug 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-23 15:29:53-04

If you're a fan of comic conventions, you'll want to check out Hustlers Vintage and Pop Culture at 928 South Main Street in Salt Lake City.

Think of it as a store where you can buy, sell and trade.

They have everything from action figures to vintage clothing, cool sneakers, Barbies, Cabbage Patch Kids, a lot of Star Wars items and more.

Hustlers Vintage and Pop Culture will be bringing some of their items to FanX in September. They'll also have tickets to the convention for 15 percent off in store.

For more information please visit: hustlerspopculture.com.

